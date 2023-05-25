Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $40.86

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

