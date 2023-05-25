Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $45.67

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

