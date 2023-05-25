Head-To-Head Comparison: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 25.02% 12.15% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 931.04 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 3.74 $37.52 million $15.53 13.24

Risk & Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NovelStem International and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats NovelStem International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

