Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) versus Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) Head to Head Analysis

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Invacare alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invacare and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invacare and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million N/A N/A Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.04 billion 3.84 $347.94 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Invacare.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -16.72% -94.34% -10.81% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Invacare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound sutures, wound healing dressings, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. It also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, the company engages in the production and sale of orthopedic devices; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, as well as logistics and storage services, as well as export its products. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.