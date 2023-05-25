Analyzing 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) & Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) and 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and 2seventy bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A 2seventy bio -172.80% -60.95% -29.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.32 million N/A N/A 2seventy bio $91.50 million 6.56 -$254.15 million ($5.46) -2.19

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and 2seventy bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Structure Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2seventy bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Structure Therapeutics and 2seventy bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.59%. 2seventy bio has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.68%. Given 2seventy bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2seventy bio is more favorable than Structure Therapeutics.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

