Reviewing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -1.61% 11.89% 1.53% Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $6.36 billion 1.33 -$1.06 billion ($3.62) -53.04 Till Capital $6.76 million N/A $4.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe.

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for RenaissanceRe and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 3 1 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $206.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Till Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill Alexander Currie on June 7, 1993, and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

