Head to Head Contrast: Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Charter Hall Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $731.00 million 9.72 $40.90 million ($0.20) -93.30 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -7.88% -1.41% -0.77% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Realty Trust and Charter Hall Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

