Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) vs. InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and InterContinental Hotels Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.24 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -6.02 InterContinental Hotels Group $3.89 billion 2.92 $375.00 million N/A N/A

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A InterContinental Hotels Group 1 7 1 0 2.00

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central. The company was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.