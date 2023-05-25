Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 9.54% 11.66% 1.02% Mid Penn Bancorp 27.28% 10.87% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Bradesco and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus price target of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 277.37%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.74%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Mid Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.96 $4.06 billion $0.31 10.19 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.89 $54.81 million $3.43 6.56

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.