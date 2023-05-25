Reviewing Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) & Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million 0.14 -$20.06 million ($8.99) -0.31 Primo Water $2.24 billion 0.98 $29.60 million $0.27 50.74

Profitability

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primo Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Reed’s and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -1,582.74% -62.85% Primo Water 1.88% 7.46% 2.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water 0 2 2 0 2.50

Primo Water has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Primo Water’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Reed’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primo Water beats Reed’s on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

