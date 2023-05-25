Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 6.4 %

BOC opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $611.17 million, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boston Omaha news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at $967,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boston Omaha news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at $967,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

