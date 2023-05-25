Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.