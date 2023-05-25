Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Maintains Rating from 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.45.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,383,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.