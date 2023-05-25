Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

IRWD opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock worth $1,790,377. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,637,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after buying an additional 946,481 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

