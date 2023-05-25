Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to Sell at Williams Trading

Williams Trading downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

FL stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

