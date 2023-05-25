Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

KRYS opened at $118.53 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

