Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.67) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 320 ($3.98).
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.95) to GBX 217 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248.40 ($3.09).
