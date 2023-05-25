The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.45. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.00 and a beta of 1.44.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

