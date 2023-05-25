Citigroup Downgrades J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to Neutral

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.67) price target on the grocer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 320 ($3.98). Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 260.60 ($3.24).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 278.90 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,098.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.70.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

