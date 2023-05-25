Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.66) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,727.50 ($46.36).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,280 ($40.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,924.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,376.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80).

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,740.05). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

