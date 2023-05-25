Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 213 ($2.65) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 177.75 ($2.21).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.97 ($2.74). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10,340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.42.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

