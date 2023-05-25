BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) PT Lowered to $5.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMTX. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BM Technologies Price Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. BM Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company's operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Articles

