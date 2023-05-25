Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.09.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $177.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.97. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.