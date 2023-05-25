Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

