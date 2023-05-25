Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IART. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of IART stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

