Guggenheim Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $82.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.84.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

