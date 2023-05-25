Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $21.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of VSCO opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

