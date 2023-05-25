Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $340.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.85 and a 200-day moving average of $294.62. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $52,330,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $64,598,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.