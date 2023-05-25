Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

WMT opened at $147.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,927,167 shares of company stock worth $2,824,225,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.