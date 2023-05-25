MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

