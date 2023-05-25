Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $13.70

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

Paysafe Price Performance

Paysafe stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $634.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

