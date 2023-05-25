Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.07, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

