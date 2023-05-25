American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $77.00 at Piper Sandler

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.10% from the stock’s current price.
AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.
American International Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIG opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
