American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $77.00 at Piper Sandler

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.10% from the stock’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

