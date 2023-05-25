PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Raised to $8.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Insider Activity

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Recommended Stories

