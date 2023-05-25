ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $71.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 804,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

