Barclays Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 760

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.39) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.86) to GBX 921 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 825 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($10.95) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.39) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $796.00.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

