Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,654 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRNWF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.34) to GBX 1,780 ($22.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.84) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Future stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Future has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.