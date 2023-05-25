ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $220.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.18. ResMed has a 52-week low of $192.85 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.