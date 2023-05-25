Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $25.47 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.