Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns “Reiterates” Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.81 on Monday. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $750,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 262,869 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

