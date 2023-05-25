Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

