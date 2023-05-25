Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.