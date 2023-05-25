Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Katapult by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,804 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Katapult by 34.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Katapult by 174.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106,014 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.