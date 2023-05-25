Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) versus STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 4.39 -$19.75 million ($0.64) -0.23 STMicroelectronics $16.13 billion 2.37 $3.96 billion $4.50 9.37

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A STMicroelectronics 1 2 8 0 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $54.22, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -2,758.13% -2,235.12% -164.73% STMicroelectronics 25.30% 35.62% 22.19%

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment is composed of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment includes low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment deals with general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.