Contrasting GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) & U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors 14.28% 5.65% 5.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.60 $5.50 million $0.22 12.09

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Global Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 124.9%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats GCM Grosvenor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Corporate Investments segment invests in its own accounts to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

