Head to Head Survey: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,974.07%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,081.60%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -481.33% -88.02% -53.84% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -75.78%

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 3.39 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 31.80 -$13.89 million ($0.56) -0.98

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

