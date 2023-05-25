AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) versus Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) Head-To-Head Survey

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvidXchange and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $316.35 million 5.92 -$101.28 million ($0.47) -19.79 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvidXchange.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AvidXchange and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 1 1 6 0 2.63 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvidXchange currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%.

Risk and Volatility

AvidXchange has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -27.75% -10.22% -3.37% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tamino Minerals beats AvidXchange on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

