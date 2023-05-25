Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) vs. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Head to Head Survey

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 6.08 -$19.68 million ($2.10) -5.92 Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.37 $239.97 million $4.49 9.63

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beam Global and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 111.85%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.96% -76.82% -50.80% Canadian Solar 3.97% 14.02% 3.50%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. The firm’s core platforms include Beam EV ARC and Solar Tree sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. The Global Energy segment includes solar and battery storage project development and sale, asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

