Reviewing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 4.71% 3.71% 2.06% CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84%

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bridge Investment Group and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than CI Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.78 $27.27 million $0.60 16.25 CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.98 $230.57 million $0.77 12.23

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

