Critical Review: Minco Capital (MGHCF) and The Competition

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 930 2170 2785 96 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.75 Minco Capital Competitors $7.67 billion $2.07 billion -3.33

Minco Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -450.23% -7.23% -3.79%

Summary

Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

